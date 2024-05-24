DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Since starting her musical career in 2016, the Catalan-born singer-songwriter has released some of Spain’s most iconic tracks (‘Fiebre’, ‘Blin Blin’, ‘Alocao’ and ‘Zorra’), and in March 2021, her EP Warm Up debuted at number nine on Spotify’s Global Albums
Read more
Sign up for limited presale access here: https://hive.co/l/badgyalag
—
19+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.
—
A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reservations@avant-gardner.com.
—
No re-...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.