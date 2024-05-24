Top track

BAD GYAL

The Great Hall at Avant Gardner
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $49.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About BAD GYAL

Since starting her musical career in 2016, the Catalan-born singer-songwriter has released some of Spain’s most iconic tracks (‘Fiebre’, ‘Blin Blin’, ‘Alocao’ and ‘Zorra’), and in March 2021, her EP Warm Up debuted at number nine on Spotify’s Global Albums Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Sign up for limited presale access here: https://hive.co/l/badgyalag

19+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reservations@avant-gardner.com.

19+
Presented by Avant Gardner.
Lineup

BAD GYAL

Venue

The Great Hall at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

