No More Mr Nice Girls

Camden Comedy Club
Mon, 5 Feb, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Alison, Celya and Kemah are writing shows, you know how it goes. Join them for an evening of comedy so fresh the ink ain't even dry (they're writing with quills, it's medieval AF)

Alison Spittle - An Irish entity, she breezes, she blocks, she looks at tik...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kemah Bob, Alison Spittle, Celya AB

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open6:45 pm

