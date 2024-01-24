DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

B&L Presents Deadbeats x DNBNL at Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's Hollywood
Wed, 24 Jan, 9:00 pm
PartyHollywood
About

Brownies & Lemonade kicks off 2024 with a very special edition of DNBNL: Deadbeats x DNBNL Album Release Party. Featuring a secret lineup of Deadbeats artists and drum & bass favorites. Best of all, the party returns to DAVE & BUSTER'S, yeah you read that...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brownies and Lemonade.
Venue

Dave & Buster's Hollywood

6801 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

