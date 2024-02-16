Top track

(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano

Sampha

Aviva Studios
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
£43.66

About Sampha

From UK breakout star to global icon. Sampha's influence is felt throughout contemporary culture. Across a studied career, the south London singer, songwriter and producer has released a host of era-defining records including 2013's breakthrough "Dual" EP Read more

Event information

The Mercury Prize-winning artist returns to Manchester for an in the round performance celebrating second album LAHAI

Immerse yourself in Sampha’s signature sound as the multi-talented musician brings his acclaimed live show to Aviva Studios. This is one...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Factory International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Aviva Studios

M3 4JQ, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

