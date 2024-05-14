Top track

Minami Deutsch + Cool Quiet

The 100 Club
Tue, 14 May, 7:30 pm
£19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Minami Deutsch

Signed to the Guruguru Brain indie label founded by Kikagaku Moyo bandmates Go Kurosawa and Tomo Katsurada, Tokyo’s Minami Deutsch (Japanese for south Germany) flavour their ambient krautrock with elements of psych rock and minimal techno.

Event information

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Minami Deutsch + Cool Quiet

£19 - 100 Club - 14th May 2024

Minami Deutsch was formed by Kyotaro Miula (guitar, vocals, synthesizer) in Tokyo in 2014. The band members being self-professed “repetition freaks” who heavily...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Minami Deutsch, Baba Yaga's Hut

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

