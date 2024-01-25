DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Party Lab $4 Wells every Thursday!

Hotel Congress
Thu, 25 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsTucson
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for Party Lab every Thursdays with a $4 well special!

-Halsero & Roch
-KPMADMAN
-Bex

Halsero & Roch with a heavy rotation of open format remixes of hip hop and throwbacks, KPmadman playing undergound dace music and Bex with the house, disc...

21+
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
Hotel Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

