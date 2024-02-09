DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ON THE HHUNT @ Smoke & Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Techno, Breakbeat, and club music synthesize into a hypnotic soundscape, as Smart Bar Resident and club veteran Ariel Zetina joins rising star HHUNTER for another installment of "On the hhunt". This techno takeover features hard groover Amayah, Break beat...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ariel Zetina, hhunter, Kula

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

