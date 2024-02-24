DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eastern Margins x Hyperlink : 𝖗𝖔𝖆𝖉 ∞ 𝖗𝖊𝖉𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖊

Point Ephémère
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Eastern Margins is a label & collective showcasing Alternative Asian Culture.

To celebrate their 6th Birthday, they’ve teamed up with the indomitable Hyperlink for a joint showcase in Paris.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.