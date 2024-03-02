Top track

Skywalking

MATHAME

Transbordeur
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:30 pm
PartyLyon
€28.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Mathame

Mathame is a DJ/producer duo made up of Italian brothers Amedeo and Matteo Giovanelli. Formed in 2013 while they were living in a forest at the slopes of Mount Etna, they absorbed the primordial surroundings and channelled it into majestic techno. Describi Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Du sommet solitaire du mont volcanique Etna aux scènes du monde entier, le duo de techno mélodique Mathame compose des chansons qui inspirent une génération de producteurs et transporte les fans vers des hauteurs hors de ce monde.

Le style de Mathame a ét...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par ENCORE
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mathame

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

