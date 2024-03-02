DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mathame is a DJ/producer duo made up of Italian brothers Amedeo and Matteo Giovanelli. Formed in 2013 while they were living in a forest at the slopes of Mount Etna, they absorbed the primordial surroundings and channelled it into majestic techno. Describi
Read more
Du sommet solitaire du mont volcanique Etna aux scènes du monde entier, le duo de techno mélodique Mathame compose des chansons qui inspirent une génération de producteurs et transporte les fans vers des hauteurs hors de ce monde.
Le style de Mathame a ét...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.