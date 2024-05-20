Top track

Caligula’s Horse | Verona

The Factory
Mon, 20 May, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
€23

About

Ti ricordiamo che l'ingresso è riservato agli associati. Il costo della tessera è di Euro 5,00. Per tesserarti anticipatamente, visita il seguente link: https://www.thefactoryvr.com/tesseramento

Bam Booking e Versus Music Project annunciano il ritorno dei...

Tutte le età
Presentato da BAM Booking e Versus Music

Lineup

Caligula’s Horse

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

