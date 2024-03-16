Top track

Whippet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Conducta, Flowdan, SICARIA, Sully, Tim Reaper + more

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Whippet
Got a code?

About

We're taking over the Cause again for a heavyweight journey through garage, breaks, bass & more with one of the hottest MCs in the game to top it off...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Conducta, Flowdan, Tash LC and 5 more

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.