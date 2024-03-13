Top track

BLACK MILK live

BIKO
Wed, 13 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mc, rapper e producer di spicco di Detroit/Motown ritorna al BIKO con il suo ultimo album Everybody Good? e i suoi classici degli altri sette album solisti.

Acclamato per il suo spessore da mc per le sue produzioni brani dalle tinte soul e jazz, ere...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Black Milk

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

