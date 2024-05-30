Top track

Supersoaker

Eartheater

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsSegrate
€29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Eartheater

Alexandra Drewchin is Eartheater, an extraterrestrial deity with a three-octave range and goosebump-inducing electronics.

Event information

Eartheater at Magnolia

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Magnolia.

Lineup

Eartheater

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

