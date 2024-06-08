Top track

Chastity - Nightmare

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chastity's Trilogy Tour

Longboat Hall
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$28.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chastity - Nightmare
Got a code?

About

Brandon Williams' Chastity lands in Toronto for the culmination of the Trilogy Tour, featuring a special performance and accompanying film.

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chastity

Venue

Longboat Hall

1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.