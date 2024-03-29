Top track

Official Movement Pre-Party ft. Rebekah

SPYBAR
Fri, 29 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Growing up in Birmingham, Rebekah found an instant connection with techno music when she accidentally stumbled upon the local live music venue, the Que Club. She then pursued her calling by studying production and moved to Berlin after releasing her first...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Submerge, Hiroko Yamamura, Rebekah

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

