ADHD Love

New Century
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
PodcastManchester
From £35.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fane presents ADHD Love Live: The Small Talk Tour

After a sellout debut show in London, Rich and Rox are now taking ADHD Love LIVE on tour! Prepare for an evening of laughter, honest conversation, and radical shame reduction.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Fane
Lineup

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

