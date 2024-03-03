Top track

Dreamsickle

Wombo

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Sun, 3 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Wombo
with Jimmy Whispers

3/3/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

Inside Show.

21+

“Slab” is the new EP from Louisville-based Wombo available digitally on Fire Talk. With past accolades from Bandcamp, Brooklyn Vegan, the FADER,...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wombo, Jimmy Whispers

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

