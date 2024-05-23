DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Abby Sage

POPUP!
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Née à Toronto, basée à Los Angeles, Abby Sage a sorti son premier EP Fears Of Yours & Mine en 2021, et le second, The Florist, en 2022. Très rapidement remarquée par la presse musicale (Billboard, Pigeons & Planes, FLAUNT, CLASH, The Line of Best Fit…), el...

Tout public
Présenté par Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Abby Sage

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.