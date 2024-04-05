Top track

Simi Stone - Ain't No Sunshine

Saugerties Sessions: Simi Stone with Toombs Dixon

The Local
Fri, 5 Apr, 7:00 pm
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doors open at 6, show starts at 7
Beer, wine, refreshments, snacks are available. We are an ADA accessible.

Simi Stone is a renowned musician, songwriter, and visual artist born and raised in Woodstock, NY. Simi fit right in to the creative “hippie” cul...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

