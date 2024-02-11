Top track

Pegaos

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mireya Ramos (of Flor de Toloache) with special guests Nancy Sanchez, Romke & Trevor Turla

The Stowaway
Sun, 11 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pegaos
Got a code?

About

Miyera Ramos of Flor de Toloache presents a night of solo project, with special guests Nancy Sanchez, Romke & Trevor Turla.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Mandom LLC DBA The Stowaway.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mireya Ramos

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.