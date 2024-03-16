Top track

Iglesias - Dynasty

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Iglesias

The Cut ATX
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:45 pm
DJAustin
$25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Iglesias - Dynasty
Got a code?

About

Now Here Ibiza resident and producing mastermind Iglesias comes to educate us on proper dance music late night. Doors open at 2:00am the night of the show.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Cut.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Iglesias

Venue

The Cut ATX

715 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.