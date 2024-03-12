DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Braxton Keith and Josh Ward live at Eddie's Attic!
Braxton Keith
Braxton Keith calls San Antonio home, but the 20something songwriter hasn't spent much time there in recent years. As one of the newest exports of Texas's country music scene, he leaves tow...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.