The Terrys

The Lexington
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Greyline & academy Events presents

The Terrys

The Lexington, London

15 March 2024

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Greyline Live Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Terrys

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

