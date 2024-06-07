Top track

Dosser, Glimmer, Wax Girl

The Woodshop
Fri, 7 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$17.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Heavy gaze vibes on a FRIDAY night from:

DOSSER (BALTIMORE)

GLIMMER (NYC)

WAX GIRL (PHL)

The Woodshop is between Brooklyn Monarch + The Meadows

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
Lineup

Glimmer, Dosser

Venue

The Woodshop

21 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

