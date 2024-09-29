DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready for a champagne-soaked celebration like no other, as the iconic Ibiza Spray party returns to O Beach for its twelfth consecutive summer. It’s no surprise we're Ibiza's No1 pool party and this year we ramp up the heat with more incredible entertai...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.