DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bolis Pupul

The Hackney Social
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eat Your Own Ears presents Bolis Pupul at The Hackney Social.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bolis Pupul

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

