MajorStage Presents: Taylor Jasmine

The Meadows
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:00 pm
From $25.24

About

MajorStage Presents: Taylor Jasmine @ The Meadows

Featuring: SAMME + More.

*NO REENTRY*

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SAMME

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

