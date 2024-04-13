DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shovel Dance Collective

Hallé at St Michaels
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Shovel Dance Collective

“The way we perform [our songs]… we don’t hold back on the emotiveness,” says Nick Granata, organ player of Shovel Dance Collective. An ensemble of nine, the group journeys through the traditional folk of the British Isles with a modern political lens, exp Read more

Event information

Shovel Dance Collective are a group of nine musicians brought together by a communal passion for the folk music of the British Isles, Ireland and beyond. They nurture and synthesise this material with sensibilities drawn from drone, free improvisation, con...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hallé at St Michaels

36-38 George Leigh Street Ancoats Manchester M4 5DG
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

