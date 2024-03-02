Top track

Orkidea - Nana - Jerome Isma-Ae Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jerome Isma ae @ La Otra

La Otra
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $17.50

About

Progressive powerhouse Jerome Isma-ae joins us at La Otra for a night of nonstop pulsing beats. Early arrival suggested.

When: Saturday March 2nd 2024

Venue: LA OTRA

Address: 55NE 24th ST , MIAMI FL 33137 ( WYNWOOD)

Hours: 10PM - 5AM

Dresscode: Relaxe...

This is an 21+ event
Apex Presents x Pitch Park
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jerome Isma‐Ae, Luccio

Venue

La Otra

55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

