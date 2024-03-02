DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Progressive powerhouse Jerome Isma-ae joins us at La Otra for a night of nonstop pulsing beats. Early arrival suggested.
When: Saturday March 2nd 2024
Venue: LA OTRA
Address: 55NE 24th ST , MIAMI FL 33137 ( WYNWOOD)
Hours: 10PM - 5AM
Dresscode: Relaxe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.