It’s tough to pin a genre on Hunee’s eclectic sound. The German DJ fuses Chicago house, ambient techno, reggae, disco and culture-spanning samples in sets which have sold out FOLD and closed Dekmantel.
*Tickets on sale Tuesday 23rd January at 10am.
“A club that feels like home, a crowd that feels like family, a party where the music matters. This is what Phonox means to me” - Hunee.
It’s been 15 years since Rush Hour staple Hunee first reared onto the...
