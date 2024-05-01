DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed in Manchester, A Certain Ratio fuse post punk with indie rock, disco and funk. One of the first bands to release with Factory Records in the ’80s, they returned after a 12-year hiatus in 2020 with ACR Loco, an album that explores post-Brexit Britain
A CERTAIN RATIO have announced details of a new album, produced by Dan Carey, and an extensive UK tour for spring 2024. It All Comes Down To This, their thirteenth studio album, will be released via Mute on 19 April 2024, and the band’s 2024 tour will kick...
