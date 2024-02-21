DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carmine Del Grosso: Stand-Up Comedy a Roma

Mandrione Warehouse
Wed, 21 Feb, 9:00 pm
ComedyRoma
€15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"Leggermente Frizzante" di Carmine Del Grosso

È uno spettacolo di stand-up comedy nato un po’ per dissetare, un po’ per solleticare, un po’

perché…perchè qualcosa bisogna dire dai, non prendiamoci in giro. Gli ha dato questo titolo, ora

tocca a me edito...

Questo è un evento 16+
Powered by Comedy Show

Lineup

Carmine del Grosso

Venue

Mandrione Warehouse

Via Del Mandrione 63, 00181 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

Tesseramento Soci ASX

Ti ricordiamo che per accedere serve la tessera soci: chi già ce l'ha sta a posto così, altrimenti si può fare con 3 euro e vale anche per l'ingresso ai prossimi show di Stand-Up e gli altri eventi d'Italia di RCA affiliata a ASX Asso Locali. Per evitare code all'ingresso fai il pre-tesseramento online.

