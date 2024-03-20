DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Tri-borough Music Hub and The Rhythm Studio are pleased to present the final of Future Sounds 2024. This competition is for young contemporary musicians aged 11-18 in Hammersmith & Fulham; Kensington & Chelsea; and Westminster. It is organised and run...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.