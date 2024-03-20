DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Future Sounds 2024

Bush Hall
Wed, 20 Mar, 6:30 pm
The Tri-borough Music Hub and The Rhythm Studio are pleased to present the final of Future Sounds 2024. This competition is for young contemporary musicians aged 11-18 in Hammersmith & Fulham; Kensington & Chelsea; and Westminster. It is organised and run...

All ages
Presented by Bush Hall
Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open6:30 pm
500 capacity
