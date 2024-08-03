Top track

King Buzzo + Trevor Dunn + JD Pinkus

Alex's Bar
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$37.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Long Beach, prepare yourselves! The legendary King Buzzo of the Melvins, accompanied by Trevor Dunn of Mr. Bungle, are set to deliver an unforgettable performance at Alex's Bar on August 3rd 2024. And that's not all – the evening kicks off with an electrif...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

King Buzzo, Trevor Dunn, JD Pinkus

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

