Low Recordings presents: Feelin' Rhythm: Byron The Aquarius EP Release Party

The Goldfish
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$6.80

About

We are in for another edition of Feelin' Rhythm.

Graving us from Alabama, we're thrilled to welcome back Byron The Aquarius to the city of LA for a night that doubles as the EP release party for Low Recordings upcoming vinyl , "Love 4 Music." Byron, a vir...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Goldfish & Low Recordings.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Byron The Aquarius, Ricky Tinez, Shroomie

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

