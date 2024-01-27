DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
INTRODUCING: THE ROOM
A boiler room inspired party each and every Saturday in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, at the most recently renovated bar on the strip: Rush Street!
Join us for our grand opening night featuring a 360° DJ booth in the middle of the main...
All releases are the same. Each release has a limited amount of tickets and the earlier you buy your ticket, the more money you will save!
AYCD is included with all ticket purchases and is available inside the venue at any bar between 10PM and 12AM.
While we do not enforce a specific dress code, we encourage you to dress to impress.
