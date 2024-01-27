Top track

Michael Bibi - La Murga - Michael's Midnight Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Room

Rush Street Bar
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyFort Lauderdale
$13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Michael Bibi - La Murga - Michael's Midnight Mix
Got a code?

About

INTRODUCING: THE ROOM

A boiler room inspired party each and every Saturday in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, at the most recently renovated bar on the strip: Rush Street!

Join us for our grand opening night featuring a 360° DJ booth in the middle of the main...

This is a 21+ event
AM Hospitality Group
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rush Street Bar

220 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
450 capacity

FAQs

What is the difference between releases?

All releases are the same. Each release has a limited amount of tickets and the earlier you buy your ticket, the more money you will save!

How does AYCD work?

AYCD is included with all ticket purchases and is available inside the venue at any bar between 10PM and 12AM.

What is the dress code?

While we do not enforce a specific dress code, we encourage you to dress to impress.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.