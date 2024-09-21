DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Smyths

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About The Smyths

Since 2003, The Smyths have been paying homage to one of the ’80s most recognisable bands. Focused on channelling the rough-edged spirit of The Smiths, the quartet have toured the length of the UK, and even played at Glastonbury performing the band’s signa Read more

Event information

For more than twenty years, THE SMYTHS have brought the music of The Smiths back to life in the live arena across more than 900 shows in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand as well as countless festivals including Glastonbury, The Isle of Wight and...

This is an 18+ event
JFK aka Live In Leeds presents...
Lineup

The Smyths

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

