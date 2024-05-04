Top track

Nick Waterhouse, Ben Pirani Trio

The Sultan Room
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
About Nick Waterhouse

Nick Waterhouse’s love affair with ’50s and ’60s R&B began when he landed a job in a Californian record store. His music – which is recorded predominantly using analogue equipment – dusts off the sounds from this era and sprinkles them with vibrant moments Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Nick Waterhouse is a modern American singer-songwriter who released his debut album, Time’s All Gone, in 2012. In his music you will hear echoes of things you might think you know, or believe you remember, filtered through the lens of a unique artistic per...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nick Waterhouse

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
280 capacity

