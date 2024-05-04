DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nick Waterhouse’s love affair with ’50s and ’60s R&B began when he landed a job in a Californian record store. His music – which is recorded predominantly using analogue equipment – dusts off the sounds from this era and sprinkles them with vibrant moments
Nick Waterhouse is a modern American singer-songwriter who released his debut album, Time’s All Gone, in 2012. In his music you will hear echoes of things you might think you know, or believe you remember, filtered through the lens of a unique artistic per...
