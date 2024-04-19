DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Campfire Astronauts

recordBar
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:00 pm
ComedyKansas City
From $31.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Campfire Astronauts: An Evening Songs, Stories, and Silliness Featuring Zach Meyers of Shinedown and Chris Porter of Comedy

With a session with Christian James Hand

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Christian James-Hand, Zach Myers, Chris Porter

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

