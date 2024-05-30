DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Six Organs of Admittance

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Six Organs of Admittance

5/30/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

21+

With Time is Glass, Six Organs of Admittance is captured once again in the intricate tangle of the fretboards, soaring in open skies above. Like lens flare cutti...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
Lineup

Six Organs of Admittance

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

