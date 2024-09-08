Top track

Bushwig 13: Sunday Single Day

Knockdown Center
Sun, 8 Sept, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
$46.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Peaches

Canadian electroclash performer Peaches got her start as part of folk trio Mermaid Cafe, before releasing the perennial, ‘Fuck the Pain Away’. It was the first track on her first album as Peaches, and boldly introduced listeners to her progressive feminist Read more

Event information

Bushwig - the two day festival of Drag and all things Fab - returns for it's 13th edition. A hallmark of the NYC cultural calendar is a smorgasbord of performances, music, dancing, and shopping and not a weekend to miss.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Bushwig
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Peaches

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

