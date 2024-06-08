Top track

Edouard

Blind Delon

IBOAT
8 Jun - 9 Jun
GigsBordeaux
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dans leur vaisseau de granit noir, l’équipage se meut en slow motion, libéré de l’apesanteur. S’enfonçant vers les sombres profondeurs de l’univers, les membres de la mission Techno Finale 666 regardent avec effroi et résignation notre galaxie s’éloigner j...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:30 pm

