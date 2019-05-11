Top track

Bonobo - Cirrus

Gemini Festival | Full Pass

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
11 May - 19 May
GigsBologna
€60

About

Contaminazioni artistiche, dimensioni sonore, ibridazioni di generi: la seconda edizione di Gemini sta arrivando ✨

Sabato 11 maggio la Preview, con l'imperdibile dj set di Bonobo e Godblesscomputers live. A seguire, venerdì 17 e sabato 18, Gemini Festival...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Shape.

Lineup

5
Bonobo, Acid Arab, Tony Humphries and 5 more

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

