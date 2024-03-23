Top track

Seismic Sutra - The Goddamn Robots, John!

Seismic Sutra

Eulogy
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
$15.99

About

Eulogy Presents: Seismic Sutra with Rugg & Socialist Anxiety

Saturday, March 23rd, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seismic Sutra, Socialist Anxiety

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

