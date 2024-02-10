DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bad Vibes Feb All-Dayer: Sunken, Wednesday's Child, Black Woody, Bande Á Part, Dill

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 10 Feb, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bad Vibes are excited to announce the February all-dayer with live music from Sunken, Wednesday's Child, Black Woody, Bande Á Part, and Dill.

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sunken, Wednesday’s Child, BANDE Á PART

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
200 capacity

