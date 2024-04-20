DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Baque Luar (La Línea Festival)

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 20 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Baque Luar, a collective of female and non-binary vocalists and percussionists hailing from diverse backgrounds, are united by their love of Brazilian and Afro Brazilian roots music. Meaning ’moonlit beat’, the group combines original multivocal compositio...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Movimientos.
Lineup

Baque Luar

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

