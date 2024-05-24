DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Greg Attonito (of The Bouncing Souls)

New Cross Inn
Fri, 24 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Greg Attonito (of The Bouncing Souls)

Gregory Attonito is from the great state of New Jersey. Best known as a founding member and the singer of legendary NJ punk band The Bouncing Souls, Greg is no stranger to the expression of the creative self. With nin...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Till The Wheels + New Cross Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gregory Attonito

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

