DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MezCrawl 2024 - Downtown Tucson
Thursday, April 18
21+
$65
Agave rules the night with cocktails, mezcal and culinary delights! Kick off the night with a traditional mezcal toast at the Playground Bar & Lounge and then stroll to any of the over 12 parti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.