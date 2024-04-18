DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AHF - MezCrawl

Hotel Congress Plaza
Thu, 18 Apr, 5:00 pm
Food & drinkTucson
$70.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MezCrawl 2024 - Downtown Tucson

Thursday, April 18

21+

$65

Agave rules the night with cocktails, mezcal and culinary delights! Kick off the night with a traditional mezcal toast at the Playground Bar & Lounge and then stroll to any of the over 12 parti...

This is a 21+ event
Agave Heritage Festival
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

