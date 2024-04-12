DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mind out of Time (Dylan Tribute), The Scarlet Goodbye and Martin DeVaney & Friends

Palmer's Bar
Fri, 12 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$18.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This will be a killer night of rock and roll and Americana with a Fantastic Bob Dylan Tribure to tie it all together at the end!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Martin Devaney, The Scarlet Goodbye

Venue

Palmer's Bar

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

