Chapter 164 - FOR THE LOVE OF PROGRESS 2

Bowlers Exhibition Centre
Fri, 1 Mar, 8:00 pm
TheatreManchester
From £28.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Chapter 164 - FOR THE LOVE OF PROGRESS 2

This is our third year of supporting the UK's major wrestling Comic Con, and this will be a super weekend for wrestling of all ages and all generations.

PROGRESS are bring their latest Chapter to Manchester.

In a...

ALL WELCOME with under 14's to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by PROGRESS Wrestling.
PROGRESS Wrestling

Bowlers Exhibition Centre

Longbridge Rd, Trafford Park, Stretford, Manchester M17 1SN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

